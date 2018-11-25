Spanish Report Claims Manchester City Starlet Brahim Diaz Has Agreed to Join Real Madrid in 2019

Manchester City youngster Brahim Diaz is said to have agreed to sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid after failing to force his way into Pep Guardiola's plans.

Despite being one of City's most talented young prospects, Diaz has found it difficult to break into the first team setup so far this season and has only managed to rack up three appearances in all competitions. The 19-year-old has also failed to feature in any of City's Premier League matchday squads during 2018/19.

Diaz' contract with the Premier League champions is set to run out at the end of the season and, according to Spanish Television programme El Chiringuito, as per the Manchester Evening News, he has now agreed a deal to join Real Madrid on a free deal next summer.

The Spaniard is said to have become disillusioned with the lack of game time he has been afforded this season and with a future in the City first team seeming increasingly unlikely, he is now willing to take a gamble and fight for regular minutes over in the Spanish capital.

Pep Guardiola has previously insisted that he is keen for Diaz to remain at the club, but he admitted that the decision ultimately rests with the 19-year-old.

"We want him, yeah," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "If there is an offer on the table, I don't know because I am not involved in that.





"With all the young players we believe in our perspective, we believe in our perspective. We want them to stay for longer because of course when they are 17, 18 or 19 years old, they are not already a football player."