WADA Insist Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos Cannot be Made a Special Case Amid Anti-Doping Allegations

The World Anti-Doping Agency has spoken out to publicly address the ongoing case of anti-doping allegations made against Sergio Ramos, insisting that the Real Madrid captain cannot be made a special case.

The allegations recently resurfaced across European media, with Ramos’ apparent failed drugs test following the 2017 Champions League final once again on the agenda. Both Real Madrid and the player himself have since publicly denied any wrongdoing.

Real Madrid have released a statement to deny a report in the German publication Der Spiegel claiming Sergio Ramos failed a doping test after the 2017 Champions League Final. #SSN pic.twitter.com/LoSnxbexDn — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 23, 2018

Ramos is said to have tested positive for dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory steroid with performance-enhancing qualities, in Cardiff. Ramos took to Twitter on Saturday to deny the allegations. However, WADA have now had their say. “We must ensure that all athletes are treated equally and fair,” WADA vice president Linda Helleland said, via the Daily Mail.

“It is one set of rules and testing procedures applying to all athletes regardless of sport and competition level,” Hellaland added.

The Mail report that the substance in question in Ramos’ case is banned in competition but may be used it small doses, provided that a doctor informs the drug testers of its use. It is said that failure to comply with those rules can be potentially career-threatening.

Comunicado oficial | Official Announcement pic.twitter.com/dYYFMWKjj3 — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) November 24, 2018

Recent allegations have resurfaced after Football Leaks provided further evidence to reopen the matter, whilst German outlet Der Spiegel had reported that doping control officers had been notified that Ramos had taken a different anti-inflammatory substance.

The match in question was the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff, in which Real Madrid ran out 4-1 winners over Juventus to seal another European triumph under Zinedine Zidane.

Eibar beat Real Madrid for the first time in their HISTORY with an unforgettable performance at Ipurua. 💙❤️#EibarRealMadrid 3-0 pic.twitter.com/SOjaKmHaXe — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) November 24, 2018

Ramos was most recently involved on the pitch during Madrid’s shock 3-0 defeat away to Eibar in La Liga on Saturday. That defeat has left Los Blancos sixth in the table, five points adrift of leaders Barcelona.