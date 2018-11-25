Wolves Insist Star Midfielder Ruben Neves Is Not for Sale Despite Interest From PL Giants

Wolverhampton Wonderers' hierarchy have warned off any potential suitors for Ruben Neves, despite reported interest from the likes of Arsenal, Juventus and Manchester City,

The Portuguese midfielder joined Wolves from Porto in 2017, helping the Wanderers earn promotion to the Premier League. Neves has since acclimatised effortlessly to the rigours of England's top division and his performances have attracted interest from Europe's elite.

However, after a recent transfer meeting regarding their plans for the January transfer window, the Wolves hierarchy have insisted their star midfielder is not up for sale, as reported by the Telegraph.

Perhaps in anticipation of his impressive Premier League performances, the newly promoted side secured Neves' future at the club by handing him a new five-year contract in July.

Jorge Mendes, the midfielder's agent, has also instructed his client to remain at Molineux and further his development as a player.

Neves has struck up a good relationship with Wolves manager Nuno Espírito Santo, and is settling into a new midfielder partnership with his fellow countryman Joao Moutinho nicely.

In addition to Santo and Moutinho, there is a strong Portuguese contingent at Molineux this season with Rui Patricio, Diogo Jota, Ivan Cavaleiro, Helder Costa and Ruben Vinagre also at the club.





In a recent interview with the Telegraph, Neves commented on his future. He said: "Honestly, I don’t look to the future. I am committed here with Wolverhampton and I want to help the club achieve very good things.

“We have this year to work and to put Wolves where it deserves. It is good to have aspirations but we have to be real. We are playing with the best players in the world.

“For many players it is the first year in the Premier League, so we have to be calm. We have to think game by game and do everything that we can to try to put Wolves as high as we can.”

Wolves and Ruben Neves next face bottom of the table Huddersfield Town on Sunday afternoon. The Wanderers are currently 11th in the Premier League table but a victory would launch them above Leicester City and into 10th place.