Barcelona Star Gerard Pique Fined €48,000 After Admitting Driving Without Valid License

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been fined a reported €48,000 after being caught driving without a valid license. The four-time Champions League had previously been disqualified from driving for previous offences.

Pique appeared in court on Barcelona on Monday where he admitted the incident which took place on 31st August and a deal was subsequently reached with the prosecution for the €48,000 hit, a report from Mundo Deportivo has revealed.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

A Spanish driving license is issued with 12 points and a driver can lose their points if they are found guilty of traffic violations. Pique had already lost all of his for previous offences and was seemingly driving on a license with no points on it when he was caught.

The Daily Mail notes that Pique was stopped by police on Barcelona's famous Paseo de Gracia street. It is said that he had been informed of his driving ban in December of last year.

Pique, who made his way to court after training with his Barça teammates on Monday morning, was pictured by photographers gathered outside the building but declined to stop for comment.

On the pitch, things have also hit a hurdle for Pique. Having been beaten by Real Betis prior to the international break, the reigning La Liga champions were held to a draw by Atletico Madrid on Saturday and were knocked off top spot by Sevilla as a result.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Next up is an away Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven, where a draw would be enough to guarantee safe passage to the knockout rounds with a game to spare. After that, La Liga resumes when Villarreal make the trip to Camp Nou on 2nd December.