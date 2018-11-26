David Luiz Reveals Surprising Maurizio Sarri Reaction to Chelsea's Defeat to Spurs

Chelsea's defeat against Tottenham on Saturday was their first in the Premier League under Maurizio Sarri, but David Luiz says that the Italian has been angrier after some victories.

The Blues were soundly beaten at Wembley as Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min scored the goals for Tottenham in a dominant 3-1 win, with Olivier Giroud getting Chelsea's consolation.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Sarri was visibly frustrated on the touchline and cutting in his post-match assessment, but Luiz said that the manager has responded worse to better results.

"He has been, many times, angrier when we’ve won," said the Brazilian defender, quoted by the Mirror. "It’s true. Nobody is happy. Of course the coach is not happy.

"He always tries to do his best for us, and we try to do our best for him. Of course, he’s not happy like every single player is not happy.

“But I think it’s good for us to understand, to remind us that the Premier League is never easy. It’s not easy to win any game. We played really badly, we didn’t have the same intensity as in the other games."

Luiz endured a torrid day at the back, dodging out the way of Kane's shot for the second goal before Son ran rings around him in the build-up to his magnificent third.

Chelsea won their first five Premier League games under Sarri but their form has slumped since then, with just three wins in their last eight.

The Blues face Fulham and Wolves in their next two matches before hosting league leaders Manchester City on December 8.