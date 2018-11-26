Dele Alli Sings Praises of 'Amazing' Spurs Teammate After Emphatic Win Over Chelsea

Dele Alli has hailed teammate Son Heung-min, after the Korean forward scored Spurs' third goal in the 3-1 win over Chelsea at the weekend.

With Tottenham leading 2-0 at the break, Son put the home side out of sight ten minutes into the second half, cutting inside from the right and beating two Chelsea defenders before firing in to put them three clear against their London rivals.

And Alli, speaking to Spurs TV, was full of praise for the Korean, saying he showed impressive strength of character in addition to his attacking threat.

"He's an amazing player. I think he showed great character because we created a lot of chances in the first half. A few of them fell to Son, and he hadn't got the goal.

"As an attacking player, that can play on your mind a bit, and it can have a negative effect on your game.

"But he was playing really well, he was a real threat, and to keep going like that and score a goal like that shows just how great a player he is."

Alli, who opened the scoring on eight minutes in Spurs' eventual 3-1 win over Chelsea, went on to say that it was a 'top performance' from his side - yet they weren't perfect.

“It was a top performance from us, not perfect, there are still some things we need to improve on, but we dominated from the first whistle,” he said.

“The fans were right behind us, kept us going and we didn’t want to give Chelsea a chance to play their way into the game.

“We knew how important it was to start the game well. To maintain that level for 90 minutes is difficult, but we showed great character to do that, and we’re obviously happy with the win.”

The win saw Tottenham leapfrog Chelsea into third place in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Manchester City and three behind Liverpool.