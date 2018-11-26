Eddie Howe Bemoans Bournemouth's Bad Luck as Cherries Slide to Narrow 2-1 Loss Against Arsenal

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe claimed that his side were unlucky to lose against Arsenal on Sunday, as the Gunners ground out a 2-1 Premier League win at the Vitality Stadium.

Arsenal took the lead midway through the first half, as Jefferson Lerma accidentally volleyed the ball into his own net. The Cherries hit back on the stroke of half-time, as Joshua King bent a pinpoint strike into the top corner. The Gunners took the lead again in the second half via Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's close range finish, and managed to hold out to seal the win.

Speaking in the wake of the defeat, via the Telegraph, Howe admitted his frustration at his side's fortunes, and claimed: "It could have been very different. In a game like this you need every bit of luck you can find if you are us, and it was missing for us. It is such fine margins between getting something out of the game and not.





"The players gave everything but it was not to be. It was the same with (the loss to) Manchester United. We took them to the limit and came away beaten in that match.





"It was the same today. It is very important that the players’ confidence levels don’t get affected by those defeats. We have had a very strong start to the season.





"It is important we don’t over-react in these moments and keep doing what we were doing and know that we will win again soon.”

Bournemouth will play arguably their toughest match of the season next weekend, when they head to the Etihad Stadium to take on the Premier League champions and current league leaders, Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side have looked unstoppable so far this season, and could dish out another masterclass of deadly attacking football against the Cherries.