Everton Ace Coleman Aims to End 'Embarrassing' Record Against Rivals Liverpool

By 90Min
November 26, 2018

Séamus Coleman has insisted that Everton are more than capable of ending their eight-year hoodoo against local rivals Liverpool next weekend, and has said that they won't be heading to Anfield looking to settle for a draw.

The Toffees have looked impressive under Marco Silva this season, with the side starting to show signs of gelling after struggling under Ronald Koeman and Sam Allardyce respectively in the previous campaign. Everton's 1-0 win over Cardiff City saw them move to sixth place in the table on Saturday - a point ahead of Manchester United.

Speaking ahead of next weekend's Merseyside derby, Coleman was mindful of his side's recent poor record against the Reds, but was upbeat about his side's chances, and said: "Look, I don’t want to say the same old things I have said before every derby and then we don’t turn up. We have to turn up and do it on the pitch. 


"We don’t want to make all the headlines and then the fans go we have heard that before. We have to turn up. Honestly, we are full of confidence going there. We won’t change the way we play or anything like that, like maybe we have in the past, it won’t be a case of going there for a draw. 


"The manager sets us up to win every game and hopefully the lads will then step up to the occasion. I think the players we have signed we will be going into this derby with a fresh approach."

Meanwhile, Everton boss Marco Silva praised his side for their 'dominant' performance following their win over the Bluebirds, in which the Toffees finished the game with a mighty 71% possession. The former Watford manager said that his team throughly deserved their win, and that he was particularly impressed with Barcelona loanee André Gomes.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)