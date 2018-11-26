Everton Ace Coleman Aims to End 'Embarrassing' Record Against Rivals Liverpool

Séamus Coleman has insisted that Everton are more than capable of ending their eight-year hoodoo against local rivals Liverpool next weekend, and has said that they won't be heading to Anfield looking to settle for a draw.

The Toffees have looked impressive under Marco Silva this season, with the side starting to show signs of gelling after struggling under Ronald Koeman and Sam Allardyce respectively in the previous campaign. Everton's 1-0 win over Cardiff City saw them move to sixth place in the table on Saturday - a point ahead of Manchester United.

Speaking ahead of next weekend's Merseyside derby, Coleman was mindful of his side's recent poor record against the Reds, but was upbeat about his side's chances, and said: "Look, I don’t want to say the same old things I have said before every derby and then we don’t turn up. We have to turn up and do it on the pitch.





"We don’t want to make all the headlines and then the fans go we have heard that before. We have to turn up. Honestly, we are full of confidence going there. We won’t change the way we play or anything like that, like maybe we have in the past, it won’t be a case of going there for a draw.





"The manager sets us up to win every game and hopefully the lads will then step up to the occasion. I think the players we have signed we will be going into this derby with a fresh approach."

Meanwhile, Everton boss Marco Silva praised his side for their 'dominant' performance following their win over the Bluebirds, in which the Toffees finished the game with a mighty 71% possession. The former Watford manager said that his team throughly deserved their win, and that he was particularly impressed with Barcelona loanee André Gomes.