Gennaro Gattuso Hails Milan's Battling Qualities Despite Conceding Late in 1-1 Draw With Lazio

Gennaro Gattuso has claimed that his makeshift AC Milan side produced something 'extra' during their 1-1 draw with Lazio on Sunday evening.

Il Rossoneri looked to have snatched all three points after Franck Kessie scored with just ten minutes left on the clock, but Lazio managed to find an equaliser in stoppage time through Joaquin Correa.

While he admitted that Milan became a little too negative after taking the lead, Gattuso was quick to praise his side for demonstrating some battling qualities.

"The team pulled out something extra during difficult moments and it was wonderful preparing for this game," Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia, as per Football Italia.

“It can happen that you are leading in stoppages and go a bit deep. The difference was made by Francesco Acerbi, who caused us problems with his physicality.

Points are shared in Rome

“Now we look forward and hope to recover some of the injured players. I don’t expect positive news from them over the next few weeks, to be honest, so we’ll give room to those who haven’t had as much playing time yet.





“There’s no rush to get players back, because we want to avoid relapses.”





Gattuso was also asked to comment on the recent rumours suggesting that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be making a return to Milan from LA Galaxy, but the Italian manager kept his cards close to his chest.

“We’ll see, but I think right now we need to concentrate on what we’ve got and what we need to do. There’s no point thinking about it now. I just have to get my team playing as best we can.”