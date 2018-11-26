Jose Mourinho Jokingly Suggests Playing Himself as He Criticises Man Utd Players' Lack of 'Heart'

Manchester United boss José Mourinho has jokingly suggested that he should start playing matches himself, as he believes he has more 'heart' than the players currently at his disposal.

The Red Devils' struggles continued on Saturday, as they failed to break down a stubborn Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, and had to settle for a goalless draw. Mourinho's side lacked the cutting edge required to bag the all-important goal, and the former Chelsea manager was a picture of abject frustration and he gesticulated wildly on the touchline throughout the match.

Speaking after the game, via the Daily Mail, Mourinho didn't hold back when it came to criticising his players, and said: "‘I cannot change players’ natures dramatically. The solution is that probably I have to make certain choices based on heart and then probably I will play myself."





It is unclear which players in particular Mourinho believes lack the mental attributes to turn around the club's underwhelming season, but its probably unlikely that we'll see the 'Special One' lining up in a red shirt any time soon. With almost a third of the season already gone, United are a whopping 14 points behind current Premier League leaders Manchester City.

On a more positive note, the club can all but seal their qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League this week, assuming they can overcome Swiss side Young Boys. A trip to Southampton will follow, where Mourinho will be hopeful that they can emerge victorious against a side with just one win to their name this season.

Meanwhile, Mourinho is reportedly determined to make some big changes in the January transfer window, and is set to make a stunning, world record move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The 27-year-old has spent five seasons excelling in Serie A, but could well be ready for a new challenge in the near future.