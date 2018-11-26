Jose Mourinho Singles 'Brave' Victor Lindelof Out for Praise After Playing Through Injury

Jose Mourinho has praised his 'brave' central defender Victor Lindelof after the Swede played through injury in the latter stages of Manchester United's goalless draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Lindelof appeared to be nursing a hamstring injury towards the end of the match at Old Trafford, but with Mourinho having already made his three substitutions, the young defender played on.

Lindelof played last 5 minutes injured. Put his body on the line for his teammates. He knows what it means to be wear this shirt. Sadly none of the others do. #mufc pic.twitter.com/9i0qyHwdRZ — Simply Utd (@SimplyUtd) November 24, 2018

However, this may come at a cost as Lindelof now looks likely to miss United's Champions League tie against Young Boys on Tuesday.

When asked by MUTV if Lindelof was injured, Mourinho replied: "I believe so. I have to believe so. I always say that this is the period of the injuries.

"When they are not injured in the national team, they come to the clubs and they are injured in the clubs and he played against Russia [for Sweden] three days ago or two days ago and, of course, we need him and he played and he was probably the best player of the team.

"He was a brave guy, probably punishing himself, who knows, for how long he will be out, but a fantastic example."

Lindelof was one of the few United players to emerge with any credit as the Red Devils remained seven points adrift of the top four, putting the pressure back on Mourinho.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The United boss questioned his team's commitment after the match, saying that they showed 'not enough intensity [and] not enough desire' to win the game.

A win against Young Boys should be enough to put United through to the knockout stages of the Champions League.