Liverpool Star Sadio Mane at Risk of Missing Paris Saint-Germain Showdown Through 'Illness'

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be a surprise absentee for the Champions League showdown with Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, after reportedly coming down with an illness.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will oversee the final training session at Melwood on Tuesday before the squad travel to Paris for the blockbuster clash.

The Standard reports that the Senegal international has been 'struck down by illness'. However the report does not elaborate on the exact nature or severity of the issue.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

The Senegal international, who has been in fine form for the Anfield club this season scoring seven goals as Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League, will reportedly be assessed in Tuesday's training session to see if he has recovered sufficiently to be included in the travelling party.

Following his excellent displays, the 26-year-old was recently rewarded with a new lucrative contract - keeping him at Anfield until 2023.





Mane, who scored 10 times in Liverpool's run to the final in last season's Champions League, is not the only doubt for the showdown with PSG, with defender Joe Gomez also a slight concern.





PSG have their own fitness concerns ahead of the clash, which could decide Group C, with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe doubts after picking up knocks during the international break. Both stars trained on Monday, with manager Thomas Tuchel likely to risk the duo for the game if possible.

Neymar & Kylian Mbappé trained as normal with PSG today, according to Le Parisien. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 26, 2018

With a victory over the French giants, Liverpool can book their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League with a game to spare - easing pressures for their final game against a tough Napoli opposition.