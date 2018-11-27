AC Milan vs F91 Dudelange Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

AC Milan take on F91 Dudelange at the San Siro in Group F's Europa League clash on Thursday night.

Gennaro Gattuso's side are currently second in their group and are one point behind Real Betis. However, the Italian side are level on points with third-placed Olympiakos so their progression to the next round of the Europa League is by no means guaranteed.

Dudelange, meanwhile, are rock bottom of Group F and have yet to register a single point. They have a woeful goal difference of -10 and their elimination from the competition has already been decided.

Here's the preview for the Europa League fixture:

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 29 November What Time Is Kick Off? 5:55pm GMT Where Is It Played? San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Referee? Vladislav Bezborodov

Team News

AC Milan have been plagued by injuries as of late and are without a number of first-choice defenders. Club captain Alessio Romagnoli is a doubt for the game having sustained a calf injury, whilst Mattia Caldara (ruptured achilles tendon), Mateo Musacchio (ruptured cruciate ligament) and Ivan Strinic (fitness) are all expected to miss out. Gattuso's side will also be without Giacomo Bonaventura (inflamed knee ligaments) and Lucas Biglia (disrupted calf muscle).

Dudelange have less injuries to contend with. Jonathan Joubert is out of the Europa League match up with a fractured tibia, whilst Kevin Malget (ruptured lateral collateral ligament) and Patrick Stumpf (stretched ligament) are expected to miss out. Dudelange will also be without Bryan Mélisse who is suspended.

Predicted Lineups

AC Milan Reina, Abate, Zapata, Rodriguez, Borini, Kessié, Bakayoko, Laxalt, Çalhanoglu, Suso, Higuain

F91 Dudelange Kruska, Jordanov, Prempeh, Schnell, Sousa, Stolz, Biševac, Kruska, Couturier, Turpel, Sinani



Head to Head Record

AC Milan and Dudelange have played each other just once before and the game came earlier this season. Despite AC Milan's domination of the game, the final score was a mere 1-0 victory for Gattuso's side as Gonzalo Higuain scored the winner in the 59th minute.

Recent Form

AC Milan are currently fifth in the Serie A but have struggled for consistency throughout the season. In their last five games, Gattuso's side have managed to win just twice and are without a victory in their last three games. If AC Milan are to have a successful season, they will have to maintain a higher level of performance.

Dudelange, meanwhile, have endured a strange spell of form. The Luxembourgish side have scored a staggering 23 goals in their last five games but have won just three of these five games. However, one of these defeats came at the hands of Olympiakos and Dudelange scored nine goals in one game, which has somewhat skewed the goals scored statistic.

Here is how each team has fared in their last five games:

AC Milan F91 Dudelange Lazio 1-1 AC Milan (25/11) Victoria Rosport 2-2 Dudelange (25/11) AC Milan 0-2 Juventus (11/11)

Dudelange 4-2 Etzella Ettelbrück (11/11) Real Betis 1-1 AC Milan (08/11) Olympiacos 5-1 Dudelange (08/11) Udinese 0-1 AC Milan (04/11) Rumelange 2-9 Dudelange (28/10) AC Milan 2-1 Genoa (31/10) Dudelange 1-3 Jeunesse Esch (31/10)



Prediction

With Olympiakos and Real Betis set to face each other in the same game week, this is the perfect opportunity for AC Milan to consolidate their chances of reaching the round of 32 in the Europa League. Whilst there is rarely an easy game in this competition, the facts of the matter are that if Gattuso's side fail to beat Dudelange then they don't deserve to progress.

Dudelange have conceded 11 goals in their four Europa League group matches and have only notched one goal. Therefore, many will be expecting AC Milan to win and do so comfortably.

Prediction: AC Milan 3-0 Dudelange