Adama Traore Exclaims Wolves 'Will Be Better' Following Disastrous Huddersfield Defeat

Wolves’ Adama Traore insists his side will be ‘hard at work’ following their disappointing 2-0 defeat to relegation threatened Huddersfield Town.

Aaron Mooy’s double condemned Wanderers to a third consecutive home defeat and left Nuno Espirito Santo’s side without a win in five – in a game of few chances for the home side.

John Early/GettyImages

Speaking after the loss to Wolves.co.uk, Adama was adamant his side will put things right:

‘’It was a difficult day for us. Obviously we’re not happy because we didn’t win. It wasn’t the best performance, but we’re going to keep working.

“I don’t know why it was bad, we need to figure that out. Now we need to think about our errors, but we will keep fighting. We need to work hard, fight for every ball.”

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The winger was part of a double substitution at half-time which saw him replace Ivan Cavaleiro and the attacker almost made an immediate impact – crossing for Raul Jimenez whose header was agonisingly cleared off the line.

Whilst Traore was quick to defend his side, he also praised Huddersfield’s game plan. He added: “They worked so hard and they had a good game plan, so we need to think about making right every action and keep thinking about the errors and we will be better.”

"After the half time I spoke with the manager and he told me to use my pace and try and break the defenders at the back and that is what I tried to do.

"But now the game is finished we think about the next game and we keep working to it.”

The Spanish forward has featured in 12 of his side’s 13 league games, with his only goal coming in their 1-0 win at West Ham back in September. His solitary goal represents a goal-scoring problem that’s seen the West Midlands outfit net so far this campaign - the fourth lowest in the top flight. Wolves next travel to Wales as they face Cardiff City on Friday night.