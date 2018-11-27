Chelsea vs PAOK Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Chelsea need just one point to guarantee they win their Europa League group, after winning all four of their games in the competition.

Maurizio Sarri will likely rest a few key players and give game time to several fringe players to keep his squad fresh.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Here's a look at 90min's preview of the fixture.

How to Watch

When is Kick Off? Thursday 29th November What Time is Kick Off? 20:00 GMT Where is it Played? Stamford Bridge TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Referee? Kristo Tohver (EST)

Team News



Sarri's Chelsea will likely name a team of second string players, with several big first team names likely to be rested for the Premier League. However, both Eden Hazard and Ethan Ampadu are doubtful through injury because of knocks they picked up in recent games.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

PAOK have a full strength side available with only Leo Matos doubtful for the visitors. However, he is likely to feature in part after playing in their most recent win in the Greek Super League over Xanthi.

Predicted Line Ups

Chelsea Kepa, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christiensen, Emerson, Fabregas, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Pedro, Willian, Giroud PAOK Paschalakis, Matos, dos Santos Varela, Crespo, Tosca, Wernbloom, Shakhov, Liminos, El Kaddouri, Jaba, Prijovic,

Head to Head Record

The meeting between the two teams earlier in the competition was the only time the two sides have faced each other before.

MB Media/GettyImages

Chelsea came out victorious in Thessaloniki with a 1-0 win courtesy of a goal from Brazil international Willian.

Recent Form

The game could not come at a better time for the visitors PAOK. Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season has just come to an end, following thumping a defeat to London rivals Tottenham, and the Blues may be slightly low on confidence following a poor performance. However, the hosts Europa League form has been quite formidable, having won four from four.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

PAOK have won their last three games in domestic competitions, and thus sit comfortably atop of the Greek Super League table. However, their last Europa League game resulted in a loss to Mol Vidi, who are currently second in the group. As things stand, Mol Vidi will secure the final knockout stage qualification spot.

Here's a look at both sides most recent fixtures:

Chelsea PAOK Tottenham 3-1 Chelsea (24/11) PAOK 2-0 Xanthi (24/11) Chelsea 0-0 Everton (11/11) Ergotelis 1-2 PAOK (14/11) Bate Borisov 0-1 Chelsea (08/11) PAOK 2-1 Panetolikos (11/11) Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace (04/11) Vidi 1-0 PAOK (08/11) Chelsea 3-2 Derby County (31/10) Atromitos 1-1 PAOK (03/11)

Prediction

Chelsea will more than likely play a string of second team players and fringe players against their visitors. However, with the ability of some of the players at their disposal it should be no trouble for Chelsea to wipe away PAOK to secure their qualification from Europa League group L in first place.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 PAOK