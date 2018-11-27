Juventus Set Their Sights on Benfica's Alejandro Grimaldo Amid Alex Sandro Exit Rumours

Juventus have their sights set on Benfica left back Alejandro Grimaldo as a potential replacement for Alex Sandro, should he move to the Premier League.

Though the Old Lady would still preferably tie their Brazilian down to a long term deal, they have been forced to consider potential successors on the left side of their defence, after Sandro went public with his desire to play in the Premier League at some point.



And thus, according to reports from Goal, I Bianconeri have sent scouts to watch the Portuguese club's upcoming Champions League clash with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, in order to keep tabs on the 23-year-old.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Sandro's comments were made whilst he was on international duty with the Selecao. Responding to queries about the possibility of a move to England, as quoted by Goal again, the 27-year-old admitted: "I think, one day, who knows what will happen?

"I have a desire to play in the Premier League but right now I am very happy where I am at, the club I am at [Juventus], the league I am playing in.

"So today my only thought is to continue where I am because that's where I feel happy."

Gualter Fatia/GettyImages

Understandably, Juve were forced to consider their options, and evidently have settled on the precocious Grimaldo as the ideal candidate. Initially a product of Valencia's youth academy, the Spaniard moved to Barcelona's Under-17 side in 2008, and had progressed his way up to the Barca B side when he was sold to Benfica in 2016 for £1.89m.

He has since become an integral member of the Lisbon side, playing 19 times already this season, and contributing two goals and an assist.

