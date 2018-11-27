Manchester City will visit Lyon on Tuesday, Nov. 27 at Parc Olympique Lyonnais. The match starts at 3 p.m. ET.

Man City leads the Group F standings with nine points from four matches. The team's only loss came in the opening day of group play at home to Lyon, which sits in second place with six points after the win and three subsequent draws. Man City last beat Shakhtar Donetsk 6–0 in Champions League play and can secure first place with another victory–though it'll have to do it shorthanded with injuries to Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan limiting Pep Guardiola's squad.

Man City is coming off a 4–0 win over West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday and hasn't lost in the 13 matches since its surprise defeat to Lyon.

Lyon most recently beat Saint Etienne 1–0 in Ligue 1 play on Saturday and will look to boost its chances of going through to the knockout stage with a win or a draw on home soil.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

