Premier League Clubs Crystal Palace & Burnley Eye Move for Ligue 1 Star Francois Kamano

Both Crystal Palace and Burnley reportedly sent scouts to watch Bordeaux winger Francois Kamano this past weekend, with both clubs keen on bringing the youngster to the Premier League.

Kamano, 22, has been in scintillating form for Bordeaux this season scoring 10 goals across all competitions in 22 games. Kamano, who has been capped 23 times by Guinea, has drawn comparisons to Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. His quick and skilful footwork and his versatility amongst his strongest assets.

According to a report from Mercato365, Crystal Palace and Burnley scouts went to watch Kamano in a 0-0 draw between Bordeaux and Dijon. Despite the scoreline, Kamano did impress and managed to score a goal, only for it to be ruled out by VAR.

Bordeaux have admitted they are adamant to hold onto their prize forward, and that a January move is out of the question.

However, with his contract set to expire in 2020, there may be interesting developments in the summer with both Palace and Burnley likely to be bidding for the Guinea international.

With speculation arising that Wilfried Zaha may leave the London Club for one of the bigger fish, it is no surprise that Roy Hodgson is looking for potential suitors to replace him.

Burnley on the other hand, are slightly short of natural wingers, and would certainly use his versatility. The Burnley flanks, led normally by Robbie Brady and Johann Gudmunsson, could certainly utilise some pace and skill. Whilst their more central 'target man' approach of either Chris Wood or Sam Vokes, could do with an ulterior option.