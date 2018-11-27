Shaqiri Claims Liverpool Will Fight 'Until the End' for Title & Jokes About Everton Fan Interest

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has claimed the Reds will fight 'until the end' the win the Premier League title, while also revealing his blunt response to a fan who told him to sign for Everton.

Jurgen Klopp's side made it ten wins from their opening 13 league games with a 3-0 victory against Watford on Saturday, keeping them just two points behind current leaders Manchester City in their quest for a first league title since 1990.

While the task of ousting Pep Guardiola's side for the title come May remains a difficult one, Shaqiri believes the Reds have shown they have the fight and quality that makes them contenders to win the Premier League.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, he said: "We’re going to be there until the end. We don’t have to look to Man City, we just have to look to ourselves and try to give good performance on the pitch and win games.

"Every game has its own history and we have to look game to game. When you win games like this, (it proves) we’re going to fight to the end for a lot of things. I think we just have to keep going, keep working hard and win games."

The Swiss international has enjoyed a fine start to his career at Anfield since his summer move from Stoke, with the 27-year-old registering two goals and five assists this season, and will hope to feature in what is a big week for Liverpool, who have games against Paris Saint-Germain and Everton.

While Shaqiri is relishing the prospect of his first Merseyside Derby, the midfielder revealed his blunt response to an Evertonian who tried to persuade him moving to Goodison Park.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He added: "I know just one Evertonian. He said to me when I was at Stoke: ‘You have to come to Everton.' I said: ‘No!’"