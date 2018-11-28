Javi Gracia Signs New Long-Term Contract With Watford Until Summer of 2023

By 90Min
November 28, 2018

Watford manager Javi Gracia has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new four-and-a-half year contract that promises to see him remain at Vicarage Road until 2023.

Gracia initially signed an 18-month contract when he was hired to replace the sacked Marco Silva in January, which was due to expire at the end of this season.

A contract until 2022 is a significant show of faith in the Spaniard from a club that has hired and fired three other managers since earning promotion to the Premier League in 2015.

"I am very happy to extend my contract. I am very proud in this moment to be part of this club and to belong here for more seasons," Gracia told the Hornets' official website.

"We are delighted that Javi has agreed an extension to his contract, chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury, commented.

"From day one it was clear that Javi worked well with us and shared our vision of how to achieve success for Watford Football Club, and we are looking forward to continuing that work together for many years to come."

Watford have enjoyed a good start to the Premier League season and were one of the last teams left with a 100% winning record after emerging victorious in each of their first four games.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)