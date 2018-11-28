Leicester City Manager Claude Puel Feels 'Fantastic' as Their Carabao Cup Campaign Continues

Leicester City manager Claude Puel was pleased with his side's qualification for the next round of the Carabao Cup, and has claimed that he has a plan to beat Manchester City when they face the Premier League champions in the quarter-finals.

The Foxes came through the rearranged tie with Southampton on penalties after the game finished goalless, leaving their hopes alive for the trophy.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Goalkeeper Danny Ward was the hero for Leicester, as after the first ten penalties were scored he saved Manolo Gabbiadini’s spot kick, leaving the path clear for Nampalys Mendy to step up and score the winner for Puel’s side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Frenchman stated that he hopes they could get a better result against Manchester City this time around.

"We lost against Manchester City last season on penalties and it was very difficult for the team," Puel said.

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

"We hope it can be different this time but it will be a tough game against Manchester City. To get through is fantastic for the team and I hope we can continue.

"The most important thing is to play the game with intensity and quality. It is a fantastic feeling for the squad to continue this journey in this competition.

"I am happy for all of my squad, all of the players because we can continue this journey. We can give game time for all of the players and for the feeling and mentality in the squad, it is very well."

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Puel was in charge of Southampton when they were beaten finalists in this competition in 2017, and spoke kindly of his former club after his Leicester side came out on top in this all-Premier League encounter.

"At the end, it is a fantastic feeling for us, and a lot of emotion of course. But I am sorry for the opponent because it is always tough to go out of a competition on penalties and I know a lot of people still at Southampton."