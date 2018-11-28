West Ham Consider Recalling Youngster From Loan Deal in January Transfer Window

West Ham are considering recalling young midfielder Sead Haksabanovic in the January transfer window, as he struggles for game time out on loan.

The 19-year-old is currently at Spanish side Malaga in La Liga 2, Spain’s second division. However, he has only mustered one appearance all season, leading to the Hammers contemplating bringing him back early.

According to Malaga-based newspaper Diario Sur, Haksabanovic has been thinking of returning to London for quite some time. As well as this, the possibility of a return seems very likely, as he looks to seek regular first-team football.

Haksabanovic’s only action this season came in a 45-minute cameo, during Malaga’s 2-0 win over Gimnastic on 17 November. He joined on a season-long loan in August, yet took three months to make his Boquerones debut.

Malaga were relegated from La Liga last season, finishing bottom of the table. They currently sit third in the Segunda División, four points off the top.

Haksabanovic joined West Ham in August 2017, signing a five-year contract at the London Stadium. The midfielder, who is from Montenegro and Sweden, made his senior debut in the Hammers’ 3-0 EFL Cup win over Bolton Wanderers last season.

He made two senior appearances last year but spent the majority of the season in the Under-23 squad. Haksabanovic played in all 14 Premier League 2 games, as West Ham finished fifth in the table.

Should West Ham recall him, they may seek to find him a new loan deal. Manuel Pellegrini is likely to look for an alternative for Haksabanovic closer to home, possibly in the Championship.

West Ham dropped down to 14th in the Premier League, after league leaders Manchester City smashed them 4-0 at the London Stadium.

The Hammers next face a trip to St. James’ Park, as they play Newcastle on Saturday. They are then back in action three days later, when they host Cardiff City.