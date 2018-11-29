Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Handed Timely Fitness Boost Ahead of North London Derby

By 90Min
November 29, 2018

Arsenal have received a welcome fitness boost ahead of Sunday's north London derby, as Alexandre Lacazette returned to training on Wednesday.

Lacazette missed Sunday's victory over Bournemouth with a groin injury, which Emery insisted at the time wasn't serious. While the French striker won't be risked for Thursday's Europa League tie with FC Vorskla on Thursday, he should return to the squad for Sunday's game. 

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Lacazette has enjoyed a consistent run in the team this season, scoring five goals in 12 Premier League games so far this season. He's started to develop an understanding with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the two have often started together. Lacazette's return is a welcome boost for the Gunners, who go into the derby three points behind rivals Spurs.

As reported by Football.London, Stephan Lichtsteiner has also made a return to full training following a hamstring injury, whilst Laurent Koscielny continued his road to recovery with 45 minutes for the Under-23 squad on Monday night. Full back Nacho Monreal is definitely ruled out however, as he continues to recover from an on-going hamstring injury. 

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

Arsenal travel to Ukraine to face FC Vorskla in the Europa League on Thursday, and a victory will see them seal qualification to the next stage as group winners.

