Inter & Juventus Enter Race for Mousa Dembele as Tottenham Star Seeks Significant Pay Rise

Juventus and Inter have become the latest sides linked with a move for Tottenham contract rebel Mousa Dembele, as Italian press reports that the player is holding out for an acceptable offer before deciding his future.

With his current contract expiring at the end of the season, Dembele is widely expected to leave Tottenham for free in the summer, and has been linked with countless potential suitors from both Europe and Asia over the past few months.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

Italian outlet CalcioMercato now claims that Serie A giants Inter and champions Juve have registered an interest, but are both as yet unwilling to meet his contract demands.

They report that the 29-year-old, currently sideline until January with an ankle injury, has rejected various contract offers from Spurs, and is determined to leave in the summer - but is looking for a significant increase on his annual salary of around £4.5m.

If the report is to be believed, then Dembele is prepared to hold out for an offer totalling upwards of £6-7m, as well as high agents' fees, and it's this that is delaying any interest from coming to fruition as yet.

He is thought to have put Tottenham contract talks on hold, while he has also been heavily linked with a big money move to the Chinese Super League.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

Prior to his current injury, Dembele had resumed first team status at Spurs, appearing in all but one of their Premier League matches, which he missed with a minor thigh problem.