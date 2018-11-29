Leicester vs Watford Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Leicester host Watford on Saturday in a Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium, with both teams looking to gain momentum heading into a congested festive fixture programme.
The Foxes earned a well deserved point last time out away at Brighton, whilst Watford will be looking to bounce back from their convincing 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Liverpool.
Watford sit in ninth position and Leicester in 10th, so both teams will be looking for maximum points in a bid to keep pace with the Europa League qualifying spots.
How to Watch
|When is Kick Off?
|Saturday 1st December
|What Time is Kick Off?
|3pm
|Where is it Played?
|King Power Stadium
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|BBC Radio 5 Live/Gillette Soccer Special
|Referee?
|Graham Scott
Team News
Leicester have James Maddison available for selection, after the midfielder served his one-match ban during the Foxes' dramatic EFL Cup penalty shootout win over Southampton in midweek.
The England youngster was sent off last weekend against Brighton after receiving two yellow cards (one for simulation), but he is likely to slot straight back into the side given his impressive form this season.
Predicted Lineups
|Leicester
|Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Morgan, Chilwell; Ndidi, Mendy, Gray, Maddison, Albrighton; Vardy
|Watford
|Foster; Femenia, Mariappa, Cathcart, Masina; Doucoure, Capoue, Hughes, Pereyra; Deulofeu, Deeney
Head to Head Record
Recent Form
Watford have stumbled of late after an impressive run of form. The Hornets have picked up one point from the last nine available, scoring just once in that time.
|Leicester
|Watford
|Brighton 1 - 1 Leicester (24/11)
|Watford 0 - 3 Liverpool (24/11)
|Leicester 0 - 0 Burnley (10/11)
|Southampton 1 - 1 Watford (10/11)
|Cardiff 0 - 1 Leicester (03/11)
|Newcastle 1 - 0 Watford (03/11)
|Leicester 1 - 1 West Ham (27/10)
|Watford 3 - 0 Huddersfield (27/10)
|Arsenal 3 - 1 Leicester (22/10)
|Wolves 0 - 2 Watford (20/10)