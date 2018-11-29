Liverpool Fans Hit Out at Virgil van Dijk on Social Media After Poor Display Against PSG

By 90Min
November 29, 2018

This week's juiciest Champions League fixture was the clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool. The French outfit came out on top with a 2-1 win, putting them in prime position to qualify for the next round. However, the loss leaves Liverpool with a bit of work to do yet if they want to make the last 16. 

The Reds were two goals down inside the first 40 minutes and some fans felt as if the weak link came at right back, where Joe Gomez was playing. The Englishman was chosen ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold for the occasion but seemed to struggle all evening against the obvious threat of Neymar and co. 

Liverpool fans have been quick to make their opinions on the 21-year-old's performance well known. Here's what some of them have been saying. 



The criticism seems somewhat harsh considering just how good Gomez has been for Jurgen Klopp's team this season. But the performance seems to suggest that he is much better suited to pairing Virgil van Dijk in the centre of the defence as opposed to being shifted out to right back. 

The youngster has certainly enhanced his reputation in recent months and has earned a fair amount of praise from those who have have kept an eye on his development this season.  

But football is a cruel game a single poor performance in one big game is all it takes before fans start to question the worth of some players.

Gomez and Liverpool will face a shot at redemption in the final game of the UCL group stages where they will need to beat Napoli by two or more goals to have a hope of qualification. 

