'Out of His Depth': Liverpool Fans Slam Georginio Wijnaldum After Dreadful Display in PSG Defeat

Liverpool succumbed to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, leaving them with a difficult final game against Napoli to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Reds were largely outplayed by their French opponents with the Ligue 1 side's midfield trio of Marco Verratti, Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria particularly impressive on the ball.



Having come off the back of a resounding 3-0 victory against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, it was no surprise to see manager Jurgen Klopp persisting with a midfield two of Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson .

Watching PSG run rings around our Hendo, Wijnaldum and Milner midfield with Fabinho, Keïta and Shaqiri sat on the bench. pic.twitter.com/x3pAmWxKP7 — Mik (@MikLFC) November 28, 2018





Wijnaldum and Henderson have no business playing in this game. Neymar and Mbappe are running circles around them. Couldn‘t win a tackle if their life depended on it. — SwaggyP (@WeeJoe_Allen) November 28, 2018

However, after being overrun in the middle of the park and struggling to impose themselves in such an important game, fans on social media were quick to vent their frustrations, particularly at Netherlands international Wijnaldum .

Wijnaldum is out of his depth



One of the biggest overrated players in our squad — On The Virgil (@OVigril) November 28, 2018





• I never want to see a midfield of Wijnaldum, Milner & Henderson, ever again.

It never works @LFC please understand — ZAGA (@zagasabri) November 28, 2018

The 28-year-old had the unwanted record of taking 59 games to score his first away goal in the Premier League , leading many people to question about his temperament when playing away from Anfield.





On Wednesday night, those issues resurfaced as many felt the Dutchman had once again failed to produce his best form in a tough away fixture.

Wijnaldum ghosts another away game, water is wet — PavinderC (@HereComeTheMane) November 28, 2018





Why even bother play wijnaldum in tough away games? The guy literally can't cope with loud atmospheres that's going against him. He was a passenger all game. — Faysal King®™ (@Inspired_King) November 28, 2018

With £48m summer signing Naby Keita resigned to the bench, many were left wondering how the big-money recruit from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig was overlooked in favour of Wijnaldum.