'Out of His Depth': Liverpool Fans Slam Georginio Wijnaldum After Dreadful Display in PSG Defeat

By 90Min
November 29, 2018

Liverpool succumbed to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night, leaving them with a difficult final game against Napoli to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Reds were largely outplayed by their French opponents with the Ligue 1 side's midfield trio of Marco Verratti, Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria particularly impressive on the ball. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

Having come off the back of a resounding 3-0 victory against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday, it was no surprise to see manager Jurgen Klopp persisting with a midfield two of Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson.


However, after being overrun in the middle of the park and struggling to impose themselves in such an important game, fans on social media were quick to vent their frustrations, particularly at Netherlands international Wijnaldum


The 28-year-old had the unwanted record of taking 59 games to score his first away goal in the Premier League, leading many people to question about his temperament when playing away from Anfield. 


On Wednesday night, those issues resurfaced as many felt the Dutchman had once again failed to produce his best form in a tough away fixture.


With £48m summer signing Naby Keita resigned to the bench, many were left wondering how the big-money recruit from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig was overlooked in favour of Wijnaldum. 

After a disappointing personal performance, some fans called for the former Newcastle midfielder to be dropped from the side and that Guinea international Keita should replace him in Liverpool's first-choice Xi.

