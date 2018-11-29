Paul Pogba Dropped by Jose Mourinho for Champions League Clash Due to 'Lack of Heart'

By 90Min
November 29, 2018

Manchester United manager José Mourinho made Paul Pogba start on the bench during their Champions League match against BSC Young Boys due to the midfielder's lack of heart and desire, according to reports.

The Portuguese manager moaned after his side's stalemate with Crystal Palace at the weekend about his team as a whole, but it is claimed that Mourinho was particularly annoyed with the performance of Pogba.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

As a result, the Daily Mail claim that Pogba's 'lack of heart' caused him to be axed when Swiss giants Young Boys visited Old Trafford.

It looked like Manchester United would suffer back to back goalless draws on Tuesday but were eventually spared by a last-gasp strike from Marouane Fellaini.

The Red Devils were also helped out by the outstanding reflexes of goalkeeper David De Gea, who popped up with a save of the season contender by clawing Ulisses Garcia's deflected shot off the line.

Although most of the talking points against Young Boys surrounded De Gea, Fellaini and Mourinho's reaction to the winning goal, attention is now switching to Pogba's ongoing feud with the Manchester United boss.

The club's record signing eventually came off the bench during the second half, but Pogba's place in Mourinho's side for their upcoming Premier League match against Southampton is now being questioned.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Pogba isn't alone in being chastised by Mourinho. Out of form striker Romelu Lukaku joined his French teammate on the sidelines against Young Boys, while the likes of Alexis SánchezMarcus Rashford and summer signing Fred have also been yo-yoing in and out of the starting lineup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)