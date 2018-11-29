Thibaut Courtois Makes Surprise Omission When Naming the Top 3 Shot-Stoppers in the World

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois doesn't believe that Manchester United's David De Gea is among the best three shot-stoppers in the world, instead naming new Liverpool signing Alisson Becker ahead of the Spain international.

The Belgian also left himself off the list despite being awarded with the Golden Glove following his performance at the 2018 World Cup, which in turn earnt him a £31.5m move from Chelsea to Real Madrid.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Although there appears to be a general consensus that Manchester United star De Gea has surpassed Germany international Manuel Neuer as the best goalkeeper in the world, Courtois snubbed both on his personal shortlist.

"[Marc-André] ter Stegen, Alisson and [Jan] Oblak," Courtois said, quoted by AS. "They are all great goalkeepers, but I do not know who the best is, I think I have already shown that I am at a high level."

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Barcelona's Ter Stegen has come on leaps and bounds since leaving hometown side Borussia Mönchengladbach back in 2014, while Atlético Madrid star Oblak - who was signed to replace Courtois - is always being linked with big-money moves to the Premier League.





Even Alisson's inclusion in the list didn't come as too much of a surprise following his brilliant start to life at Liverpool, but many have questioned how Spain international de Gea was left off his personal top three.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Courtois has had to be patient for his time to come at the Santiago Bernabéu as former manager Julen Lopetegui insisted on offering Keylor Navas a run in the team.





Since Santiago Solari took over as the full time head coach, however, Courtois has been an immovable object in Real Madrid's starting lineup in both La Liga and the Champions League.