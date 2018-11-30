Arsenal 'Invincible' Lauren Names the Two Players He Would Love to See Move to the Emirates

By 90Min
November 30, 2018

Former two-time title winning Arsenal defender Lauren has urged Arsenal boss Unai Emery to go all out for French duo Anthony Martial and Ousmane Dembele.

Lauren believes Arsenal would be 'crazy' to not attempt to sign in-form French winger Anthony Martial from rivals Manchester United, whilst fellow Frenchman Ousmane Dembele has also been touted for a move, with the Barcelona man falling foul of the timekeeping laws at the Camp Nou. 

TF-Images/GettyImages

Arsenal have seen an upturn in form and are currently unbeaten in 18 matches, with many now backing the Gunners to splash the cash in January so they are able to move ahead of bitter rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Martial has endured a tough few seasons since bursting onto the scene with an astonishing solo goal against Liverpool, with current United manager Jose Mourinho opting to offer the French international tough love. 

Lauren has suggested that if the opportunity presents itself, Arsenal must go all out for Martial, who has an uncertain future at United because of his contract situation.

Speaking to Sportingbet, Lauren said: "If Martial doesn’t renew his contract at Man Utd, Arsenal would be crazy not to try and snap him up. He’s a fantastic player and is starting to show what he can really do when given a good run of games.


"Martial won’t go anywhere without being guaranteed first team football, which I think he would get at Arsenal."


Another player who has failed to live up to the billing after a highly coveted move is former Borussia Dortmund star Dembele


Despite his apparent timekeeping mishaps, which haven't helped the Barca man, Lauren believes he would be the perfect tactical signing for Unai Emery and help to propel the Gunners to the next level.

"I think Arsenal should do everything they can to sign Dembele. Everything about his style of play matches what Arsenal are looking for. He isn’t getting the playing time at Barcelona, or playing in his strongest position, but Arsenal’s high intensity will allow him to reach his potential.


"Dembele can play on either side of the pitch, which is a bonus and he’s showed that he can do it against the big teams, coming off the bench to rescue points for Barcelona. I would love to see him at Arsenal."

Next up for Arsenal is the north London derby, as Spurs travel to the Emirates Stadium as they look to put an end to the Gunners 18 match unbeaten streak.

