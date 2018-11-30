Milan vs Parma Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Milan host Parma in Serie A on Sunday at San Siro, looking to continue their decent recent form and push up the league table.

The visitors, however, are in good nick and are expected to give Gennaro Gattuso's injury ridden side a decent run for their money.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 2 December What Time Is Kick Off? 11:30 (BST) Where Is it Played San Siro TV Channel/Live Stream? Eleven Sports 1 Referee? Gianpaolo Calvarese

Team News

Gennaro Gattuso isn't expected to welcome back any injured players for Parma's visit, meaning Ivan Strinic, Mattia Caldara, Lucas Biglia, Mateo Musacchio, Giacomo Bonaventura and Alessio Romagnoli will all miss out. Gonzalo Higuain serves the final game of his two match ban.

Federico Dimarco is Parma's only injury concern ahead of Sunday. Jonathan Biabiany and Leo Stulac could feature from the bench, with Luca Sillardi and Matteo Scozzarella expected to start.

Predicted Lineups

Milan Donnarumma; Abate, Zapata, Rodriguez; Calabria, Kessie, Bakayoko, Calhanoglu, Borini; Suso; Cutrone. Parma Sepe; Gaglioli, Bastoni, Alves, Iacoponi; Grassi, Scozzarella, Barilla; Siligardi, Inglese, Gervinho

Head to Head Record

Milan have a slight edge over Parma over their past meetings, winning the previous two, including a 5-4 goal-fest at Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Parma's last win over Milan came in 2014, when Antonio Cassano scored a brace alongside Amouri's strike and Biabiany's 95th minute penalty. Adil Rami and Mario Balotelli scored for the Rossoneri.

Recent Form

Milan blitzed Dudelange in the Europa League, profiting from two own goals while Patrick Cutrone, Hakan Calhangolu and Fabio Borini also got themselves on the scoresheet.

They've had some tough games in Serie A of late, almost beating Lazio away from home before Joaquin Correa's 93rd minute equaliser, and lost to Juventus 2-0.

Parma are unbeaten in their last three outings, picking up a surprising 2-1 triumph at Torino before beating Sassuolo by the same scoreline.

Here's how each time has performed in their last five fixtures:

Milan Parma Milan 5-2 Dudelange (29/11) Parma 2-1 Sassuolo (25/11) Lazio 1-1 Milan (25/11) Torino 1-2 Parma (10/11) Milan 0-2 Juventus (11/11) Parma 0-0 Frosinone (4/11) Real Betis 1-1 Milan (8/11) Atalanta 3-0 Parma (27/10) Udinese 0-1 Milan (4/11) Parma 0-2 Lazio (21/10)

Prediction

Parma's fresher legs could favour them but Milan should have enough to get the job done, even with the absence of star goalscorer Higuain.

However, expect Roberto Pizzarotti's side to give the hosts a good game.