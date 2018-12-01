Chelsea Starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi Reluctant to Sign New Deal Due to Lack of Playing Time

Chelsea face a battle to keep Callum Hudson-Odoi at Stamford Bridge, as the winger seeks assurances regarding his playing time at the club.

The 18-year-old starred for the Blues in their recent 4-0 win in the Europa League against PAOK Salonika, scoring his first goal for the club as well as setting up another in what was just his fourth appearance for the first-team this season.

As a result, Mail Online report that the winger, who has just 18 months left on his current contract, is reluctant to sign a new five-year deal with his boyhood club unless he receives more opportunities with the first-team.

Despite his star showing in the Europa League, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri played down talk of Hudson-Odoi featuring more regularly, especially in the Premier League, with the Italian stating: "I don’t know if he is able for the Premier League at 18, especially in a big team."





Chelsea's indecision regarding the playing time of Hudson-Odoi could open the door for some of Europe's biggest clubs to sign the talented youngster, with Barcelona fervently scouting the winger.

Bundesliga duo Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping tabs on him, with the success of both Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson in Germany this season examples of where first-team opportunities could lie for Hudson-Odoi away from Stamford Bridge.

What it means to score your first goal for the club... 💙#CFCvPAOK pic.twitter.com/RmEpyEBrRA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 29, 2018

Chelsea's next game is a west London derby against Fulham, as the club look to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat against Tottenham in their mostrecent Premier League fixture.