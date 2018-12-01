Chelsea Starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi Reluctant to Sign New Deal Due to Lack of Playing Time

By 90Min
December 01, 2018

Chelsea face a battle to keep Callum Hudson-Odoi at Stamford Bridge, as the winger seeks assurances regarding his playing time at the club.

The 18-year-old starred for the Blues in their recent 4-0 win in the Europa League against PAOK Salonika, scoring his first goal for the club as well as setting up another in what was just his fourth appearance for the first-team this season. 

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

As a result, Mail Online report that the winger, who has just 18 months left on his current contract, is reluctant to sign a new five-year deal with his boyhood club unless he receives more opportunities with the first-team.

Despite his star showing in the Europa League, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri played down talk of Hudson-Odoi featuring more regularly, especially in the Premier League, with the Italian stating: "I don’t know if he is able for the Premier League at 18, especially in a big team."


Chelsea's indecision regarding the playing time of Hudson-Odoi could open the door for some of Europe's biggest clubs to sign the talented youngster, with Barcelona fervently scouting the winger. 

Bundesliga duo Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping tabs on him, with the success of both Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson in Germany this season examples of where first-team opportunities could lie for Hudson-Odoi away from Stamford Bridge. 

Chelsea's next game is a west London derby against Fulham, as the club look to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat against Tottenham in their mostrecent Premier League fixture. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)