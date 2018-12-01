Gareth Bale's Agent Admits 'Nothing Is 'Impossible' Amidst Links of Juventus Switch

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has refused to rule out a move for his client to Juventus, claiming 'nothing is impossible in the transfer market'.

Bale has endured a frustrating start to the season for Los Blancos, netting just six goals in 17 appearances this season, as the burden of scoring the club's goals this season fell predominantly at his feet following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in the summer to Juventus.

Gareth Bale has failed to score in his last nine La Liga appearances, the worst run in his Real Madrid career - that's 731 minutes without a goal 😱



Despite claiming his client is 'very happy' at Real Madrid, Jonathan Barnett has fuelled speculation regarding a possible move for the Welsh international to Serie A, in a move that would see Bale and Ronaldo reunited at club level once again.

"Gareth is very happy at Real Madrid, but if we’re talking about the future then nothing is impossible in the transfer market," Jonathan Barnett told Tuttosport, via football-italia.

"Ronaldo was an important loss for Real Madrid. Gareth loved playing with Cristiano, but he’s happy because he’s at a top club.

"It’s true that since CR7 arrived the foreign superstars are starting to consider Serie A and start looking at it in a different way compared to the last years."

While Real Madrid have struggled this season, Ronaldo has made a decent start to life in Turin, scoring ten goals in 17 appearances for Juventus this season, nine of which have come in 13 Serie A games, while the forward has provided seven assists.

As a result, the Old Lady currently hold an eight point lead at the top of Serie A, while Real Madrid are six points off current La Liga leaders Sevilla.