Nuno Espirito Santo Admits Wolves in 'Bad Moment' After Cardiff Defeat

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo says he still believes in his team but admits they are in a 'bad moment' following their 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Friday night.

The result means that Wolves have now gone six games without a win and sit 11th in the Premier League table. However, Nuno remains positive and is adamant his side will regain some momentum.

As quoted on the club’s official website, he said: “We will not give up, we still believe in the things that we do. We will stick together and work hard to try and achieve that momentum again.”

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

The visitors initially took the lead through Matt Doherty’s first half strike, but goals from Aron Gunnarsson and Junior Hoilett won the game for Cardiff.

Wolves were on top in the opening 45 minutes, something Nuno admitted. He said: “The first half was good, we controlled and created chances, but the second half we didn’t do enough to hold onto that lead.

“We definitely need to control and manage the game better. I know it’s hard, they started putting these long balls in which causes you many troubles and we didn’t do enough to hold on to the advantage.”

Wolves were looking to bounce back after defeat last week, when Huddersfield Town triumphed 2-0 at Molineux. However, back to back losses is far from reassuring and the pressure is beginning to pile on Nuno.

Comparing Friday night’s defeat to last week’s result, he said: “I think we improved from last week, but not enough. We’re going to have a tough match now, but we will keep pursuing and keep chasing this momentum.

“We want to go back again and raise our standards and play the way we want to play football.”

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Wolves returned to life in the Premier League in style, losing just one of their opening eight games. However, since their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in October they haven’t won another three points.

Nuno added: “I’m conscious of what we are. We are in a bad moment. We have bad performances and good performances, but we are not achieving results. It’s a lot of games without a win and knowing that there’s only one way.”

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Wolves must pick themselves up quickly, as they return to action on Wednesday. They are at Molineux next week, when they host high-flyers Chelsea in the league.