How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Valencia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia in La Liga action on Saturday, Dec. 1.

By Jenna West
December 01, 2018

Real Madrid will host Valencia at Bernabeu in La Liga match play on Saturday.

Los Blancos are coming off of a 2–0 win over Roma Tuesday to secure first place in Champions League Group G. Unfortunately, Real's last La Liga match was one of their worst of the year, losing 3–0 to Eiber. Santiago Solari's side will look to bounce back Saturday on their home turf.

This week's Chamions League action ended in a disappointment for Valencia. Los Che was disqualified from the group stage after a 1–0 loss to Juventus combined with Manchester United's victory over Young Boys. Fortunately for Valencia, it has beat Real in five of the last seven meetings between the two sides at Bernabeu.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA and beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

