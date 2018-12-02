How to Watch Chelsea vs. Fulham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Fulham play Chelsea in a Premier League clash on Saturday, Dec. 2.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 02, 2018

Chelsea hosts Fulham in a Premier League matchup on Sunday, Dec. 2. Kickoff from Stamford Bridge is scheduled for 7 a.m. ET.

Fulham (2–9–2) sits in last place in the Premier League table. The team won its last Premier League game against Southampton 3–2 but lost seven straight before that victory. 

Chelsea (8–1–4) suffered its first loss of the Premier League season against Tottenham last weekend. Chelsea lost 3–1, while Man City and Liverpool remain undefeated in league play. The Blues sit in fourth place with 28 points after the loss. Chelsea is coming off a win against PAOK in the UEFA Europa League.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBC, NBC Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

