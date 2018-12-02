Isco's Alienation at Real Madrid Puts the Premier League Elite on High Alert

Since Santiago Solari's appointment as Real Madrid manager, Isco has struggled for game time leading to interest from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

Isco has made 14 appearances thus far this season but most of his minutes came in the truncated reign of Julen Lopetegui. Since Solari has been in charge, the Spanish playmaker has yet to start a game for Real Madrid.

Isco's situation has interested the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Manchester City, as reported by the Mirror.

Isco is yet to start a single game for Real Madrid under Santiago Solari.



Should Real Madrid make their move for Chelsea's Eden Hazard in January, there is a chance that Isco will be used as a makeweight in the deal. This may well interest the Blues if they have resigned themselves to losing the Belgian talent.

However, Manchester City have been keen admirers of the Spanish international and Pep Guardiola may well see Isco as the perfect replacement for an ageing David Silva. Nevertheless, with the multitude of world class attackers at City Isco may well find himself on the bench again.

Interestingly, it's Tottenham who have come the closest to signing Isco in the past as it was revealed that he nearly joined Spurs two years ago.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Since joining Real Madrid in 2013, Isco has made 254 appearances for the club and has won a remarkable four Champions League titles. The former Malaga player may feel that he has done all he can for the Spanish giants and his lack of playing time may well force his hand in looking for a move away.

Isco would undoubtably improve any of the clubs linked to the Spaniard and, at just 26-years-old, he is approaching the peak years of his career. However, Madrid are unlikely to let one of their star assets leave cheaply and he will likely try to fetch a premium price.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

Real Madrid have struggled this season following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane in the summer. However, they returned to winning ways on Saturday with a 2-0 victory against Valencia. They next face a home fixture against Melilla in the Copa del Rey.