Pep Guardiola Praises Raheem Sterling for 'Changing the Game' During Victory Against Bournemouth

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gave high praise to winger Raheem Sterling claiming he 'changed the game' following City's 3-1 victory against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Citizens continued their fine form and made it six consecutive victories in the league after goals from Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan sealed the win after Callum Wilson had equalised for the Cherries.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

After a flat first half, Guardiola singled out Sterling for invigorating the champions in the second period. He told Sky Sports:





"In the first half Raheem was not involved and in the second half he changed the game. I'm very pleased because we needed to win that. Sometimes people, when you win three or four against a side, people start to think how easy it is.





"In the first half it was flat, a lack of rhythm. We are good when we're playing one way, the other way everyone can beat us. But in the second half the action from Raheem and Fabian Delph helped us to take our rhythm, and the second half was much better," he added.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Guardiola also believes that with his side playing away at Lyon in the Champions League on Wednesday, they were made to suffer in the first half





"Because we play every three days. We travelled in the Champions League and came back and sometimes it's complicated.

⚽️ Most goals in the Premier League this season



⚽️ Most assists in the Premier League this season



There's only one @sterling7 💙#mancity pic.twitter.com/xtSxqiAzsA — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 1, 2018

"Because the opponents are good too, so that is what it is. So that's why in this team everyone has to learn that and everyone knows you can be tired, but always be ready to do that."

City next face a trip to Watford in the league before a mouth-watering clash against Chelsea on 8 December.