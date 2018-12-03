Aaron Ramsey Taunts Eric Dier on Instagram Following Fraught North London Derby Win

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has publicly mocked Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier on Instagram, following the Gunners rip-roaring 4-2 victory over Spurs in Sunday's north London derby. 

After the home side took the lead on the 10th minute through Pierre Emerick-Aubameyeng, the Lilywhites hit back with a header from Dier 20 minutes later. Upon scoring the goal, the Englishman celebrated by shushing the home crowd.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Arsenal substitute Stephan Lichtsteiner, who was warming up on the sidelines, took offence to this act and soon there was a mass scuffle, with Ramsey and Dier two of the key protagonists. Spurs' number 15 was seen telling the Welshman to "sit back down".

However, despite the latter being the only one on the scoresheet out of the two, it was the former who had the last laugh - as second half goals from Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira sealed a famous victory for the red half of north London.

And, after the win, things only got better for the Welshman, as he could happily gloat to the world, via instagram. The midfielder, who is set to leave the Emirates at the end of the season, firstly put up a picture of him on the ball with the Spurs man in the background, alongside the caption: "Great atmosphere. Great win!! #northlondonisred."

But he wasn't done there, using his story to cheekily put up an image of himself kneeling down with his tongue out, similing, imposed with the hashtag #sitdownhesaid, clearly in reference to Dier's jibe.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)