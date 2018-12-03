Aaron Ramsey Taunts Eric Dier on Instagram Following Fraught North London Derby Win

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has publicly mocked Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier on Instagram, following the Gunners rip-roaring 4-2 victory over Spurs in Sunday's north London derby.

After the home side took the lead on the 10th minute through Pierre Emerick-Aubameyeng, the Lilywhites hit back with a header from Dier 20 minutes later. Upon scoring the goal, the Englishman celebrated by shushing the home crowd.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Arsenal substitute Stephan Lichtsteiner, who was warming up on the sidelines, took offence to this act and soon there was a mass scuffle, with Ramsey and Dier two of the key protagonists. Spurs' number 15 was seen telling the Welshman to "sit back down".

However, despite the latter being the only one on the scoresheet out of the two, it was the former who had the last laugh - as second half goals from Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira sealed a famous victory for the red half of north London.

And, after the win, things only got better for the Welshman, as he could happily gloat to the world, via instagram. The midfielder, who is set to leave the Emirates at the end of the season, firstly put up a picture of him on the ball with the Spurs man in the background, alongside the caption: "Great atmosphere. Great win!! #northlondonisred."

But he wasn't done there, using his story to cheekily put up an image of himself kneeling down with his tongue out, similing, imposed with the hashtag #sitdownhesaid, clearly in reference to Dier's jibe.

