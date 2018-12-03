Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Admits Fresh Injury Concerns Over Philippe Coutinho

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has admitted that there could be fresh injury concerns over midfielder Philippe Coutinho, after the Brazilian was forced off against Villarreal. 

Coutinho, who left Liverpool to join Barcelona in January of 2018, missed two La Liga fixtures in a row due to injury but returned to the Barça starting lineup against Villarreal. The Catalan side ran out 2-0 winners, but Coutinho was forced off with what appeared to be another injury problem, just 10 minutes before full time.

Miquel Benitez/GettyImages

Speaking to reporters after the match as quoted by Marca, Valverde addressed possible concerns surrounding Coutinho's fitness.

He said: "No doubt that we all look to those players that we want more from. Coutinho has come back from an injury and had a great game in Milan... We may have to keep an eye on him to see if there is any fresh damage."

Any injury concerns over Coutinho will be problematic for Barcelona, despite the wealth of attacking talent the club possesses, the Brazilian has been a key player for them this season, his fine performances have seen him contribute five goals and four assists in all competitions. The creative midfielder has shown that he's right at home playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

However, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez in the side, it's difficult to see this Barca team struggling for goals. The Catalans have scored 37 of them in 14 games and sit top of the La Liga pile.

