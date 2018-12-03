Claudio Ranieri 'Satisfied' With Fulham Improvement Despite Loss Against Chelsea

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri has insisted that he was pleased with his team's performance against Chelsea, even if they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of their London rivals.

Pedro opened the scoring for the Blues after just four minutes, meaning Fulham faced an uphill battle to earn anything from the match. They pushed for an equaliser, but ultimately lacked any real quality in attack, before Ruben Loftus-Cheek came off the bench to add a second for Chelsea and leave Fulham bottom of the Premier League.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Ranieri admitted he was impressed with Fulham's improvement, insisting they must continue to work hard at his 'philosophy' to progress.

He is quoted by football.london as saying: "At the beginning we give a good present when they scored. But we reacted well, I wanted to see how we play and our philosophy and reaction.





"I think we made enough in the first half, much better in the second. We had good chances to draw, but they scored the second. They have quality players, [Eden] Hazard is amazing. I am satisfied by the performance, not the result.

"We must continue in this way and they must understand my philosophy. We made good decisions in a short time. It is okay, now we think about the next game."

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Ranieri also discussed on-loan defender Calum Chambers, who featured in a midfield role for the defeat to Chelsea.

Ranieri said: "Yes he played very well in midfield. He is a good midfielder for me, he knows what he wants and moves it quickly."





Fulham will be keen to bounce back from this result when Ranieri's former side, Leicester City, visit Craven Cottage on Wednesday.