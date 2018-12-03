Newcastle Fans React to Brilliant Kenedy Social Media Post Aimed at Owner Mike Ashley

Newcastle United attacker Kenedy has further endeared himself to the Toon faithful by taking a dig at owner Mike Ashley in a social media post.

Newcastle fans' relationship with Ashley is well documented. The Sports Direct owner has failed to invest sufficient money into a huge club with considerable potential, and as a result has become a figure of hate on Tyneside. So it came as no surprise when Geordies the world over expressed their delight at Kenedy's social media post.

Kenedy’s instagram story earlier, he deleted it and reposted the same picture with a difference.



Adopted Geordie🖤⚪️ pic.twitter.com/dyA5LXOw3K — max♛ (@shxIvey) December 2, 2018

The Brazilian winger purposely blacked out the Sports Direct sign in the background of the picture, but mysteriously the picture was taken down then re-uploaded with the sign in full view - for the conspiracy theorists out there, this is your chance to point out that Ashley must have been so angry he demanded it be changed.

Either way, Newcastle fans were beside themselves, and it's a positive that players at the club are aware of the situation that's been ongoing for years. Here are a couple of the best reactions.

Should of scribbled “Ashley out” haha just shows if it’s genuine the players even hate him 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Peter Walton (@teddyWalton2325) December 3, 2018

Adopted indeed thanks Kenedy love ya work — paz (@ianparry9) December 3, 2018

😂 get in lad — Chris (@NUFCHeron) December 2, 2018

What a guy 😭 — Wilf ⚫️⚪️ (@IWLF0) December 2, 2018

Hopefully this latest small rebellion against Ashley's totalitarian rule will send yet another message to the tycoon that he's not welcome i Newcastle.