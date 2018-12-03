Pep Guardiola Reveals Playing Sergio Aguero at Bournemouth Would Have Risked Lengthy Injury Lay Off

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Sergio Aguero was unavailable for Man City's win over Bournemouth due to injury.

Manchester City ran out comfortable 3-1 winners against Bournemouth on Saturday thanks to goals from Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan, but the Premier League leaders were without their talismanic centre forward Sergio Aguero. The Argentine has suffered from a myriad of injuries throughout the years, but had appeared to be at 100% heading into this season.

Speaking at a press conference after the game as quoted by Goal, Guardiola revealed the risk that would've been involved in playing Aguero against Bournemouth.

"After Lyon [in the Champions League] I didn't know we were going to come back here and doctors say to me Sergio cannot play. If he plays, maybe four or five weeks out. In that situation in this month with a lot of games, he was not safe. That is normal."

The City boss also couldn't confirm that Aguero would be fit for his side's midweek trip to Watford.

"I'm not quite sure [if he can play]. We'll see tomorrow [Sunday]. That's why I said before, day by day we'll see. I speak to the doctors every day they make the report to me the briefing and say he's ready or not ready and we decide."





Despite the doubts over Aguero, Guardiola has full confidence in the rest of his squad to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

"It is what it is. Adapt. With a deep squad you have some players in the second team, you're going to play 11 and everybody has to do their best. That is what it is. I play nine games but many other contenders, our opponents, play nine games too." The Spaniard added.