Real Madrid Ace Sergio Ramos Makes Another Dig at Mohamed Salah With Twitter Photo

It has been suggested that Real Madrid ace Sergio Ramos made a sly dig at Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on Twitter, after uploading a picture of his shoulder injury alongside a cheeky caption.

The veteran defender famously dislocated the Reds talisman's shoulder in last season's Champions League Final - a match in which Ramos' side went on to win 3-1. The Spain international became a loathed figure at Anfield following his performance, and is unlikely to be greeted warmly in the Merseyside city any time soon.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Ramos, who injured his shoulder during Sunday's 2-0 win over Valencia, posted a picture to Twitter on Monday afternoon, seemingly jibing Salah with the caption 'No days off'. The Liverpool man was sidelined for 18 days with his injury, and looked a shadow of his former self when appearing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia last summer.

Esto no para. 💪❄

No days off. 💪❄ pic.twitter.com/bXE3ZLlXEn — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) December 3, 2018

While the Spain international doesn't directly reference Salah, his caption does suggest that he believes himself to be a more sturdy footballer than the Reds' sensation. Liverpool will be desperate for revenge against Los Blancos, and it will be a fascinating spectacle should the two sides meet in the latter stages of this season's Champions League in the new year.

