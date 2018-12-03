Real Madrid Ace Sergio Ramos Makes Another Dig at Mohamed Salah With Twitter Photo

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

It has been suggested that Real Madrid ace Sergio Ramos made a sly dig at Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on Twitter, after uploading a picture of his shoulder injury alongside a cheeky caption.

The veteran defender famously dislocated the Reds talisman's shoulder in last season's Champions League Final - a match in which Ramos' side went on to win 3-1. The Spain international became a loathed figure at Anfield following his performance, and is unlikely to be greeted warmly in the Merseyside city any time soon.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Ramos, who injured his shoulder during Sunday's 2-0 win over Valencia, posted a picture to Twitter on Monday afternoon, seemingly jibing Salah with the caption 'No days off'. The Liverpool man was sidelined for 18 days with his injury, and looked a shadow of his former self when appearing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia last summer.

While the Spain international doesn't directly reference Salah, his caption does suggest that he believes himself to be a more sturdy footballer than the Reds' sensation. Liverpool will be desperate for revenge against Los Blancos, and it will be a fascinating spectacle should the two sides meet in the latter stages of this season's Champions League in the new year.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has been charged by the FA for running onto the field of play following Divock Origi's last gasp winner for his side against Everton on Sunday. The late goal saw the Reds earn a 1-0 win at the death, which saw Klopp charge onto the field to celebrate with his goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

