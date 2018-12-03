Southampton Part Company With Manager Mark Hughes Following Poor Start to the Season

By 90Min
December 03, 2018

Southampton have confirmed they have parted company with manager Mark Hughes on Monday, bringing to an end a miserable spell in charge at St. Mary's.

Saints are 18th in the Premier League after 14 games, winning one game - the worst winning record out of all 20 teams in the division - and the club have decided to act following the weekend's draw with Manchester United.

Hughes was only drafted in at Southampton in March, and while he successfully managed to keep them in the Premier League last season, the current campaign has been uninsipring at best. Former player Kelvin Davis will take charge temporarily while the club look for a new manager.


In a statement, the club confirmed: "Southampton Football Club can today confirm it has parted company with First Team Manager Mark Hughes.


"Assistant First Team Manager Mark Bowen and Assistant First Team Coach Eddie Niedzwiecki have also left the club.

"We would like to express our thanks to Mark and his staff for all of their efforts during their time at St Mary’s.

"The search for a new manager to take the club forward is already under way.

"First Team Assistant Coach Kelvin Davis will lead the team for Wednesday’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)