Unai Emery Praises Emirates Atmosphere After Arsenal's Stunning Win Over Tottenham

Unai Emery has insisted that his Arsenal side connected with the supporters during their thrilling 4-2 victory over Tottenham in the north London derby.

A brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira earned the Gunners all three points - despite being 2-1 down at half time.

Following the enthralling encounter, Emery was full of praise for both his players and the Arsenal faithful.

"I think our process and today our supporters here, the atmosphere was very good and they push a lot for us," Emery told Sky Sports.

"In a difficult first-half moment we keep the calm, and we said in the dressing room that we had good moments in the first half.





"It's the reason every match is an important three points. For the supporters it is a special match, and for us to also because we want to give them a special match. I think they connected with the supporters today.

"We watched Tottenham last week at home against Chelsea, a very big performance with their supporters. Here we weren't speaking about that, they are different matches. We could change the performance for us, in a positive, and break the moment for them. It's not easy, but with our supporters, we can do that."

Emery decided to change things up during the half time break by bringing Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey into the fray and the Spanish manager went on to explain why he made the decision.

"First was to change something. Because I think we need in this moment something different on the pitch. Aaron knows this derby, and his speed is important for us, and second is Laca, for chances in the second half. He showed us that."

Arsenal next visit Manchester United on Wednesday.