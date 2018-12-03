Virgil van Dijk Reacts to Being Credited With 'Assist' in Dramatic Merseyside Derby Win

Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk has reacted with good humour after being awarded the 'assist' for Divock Origi's 96th minute winner in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

The match appeared at Anfield appeared to be heading for a draw until a speculative, sliced effort from the Netherlands captain was fumbled off the bar by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Unlikely hero Divock Origi nodded home from point blank range, following the mix up.

Following the match, Liverpool's record signing Van Dijk admitted that an assist 'shouldn't' be awarded to him, while also taking to Twitter to enjoy the ridiculousness of the one of the most bizarre lay-ons the top flight has ever seen.

Following the clash, the Dutchman admitted via ESPN: "When I hit it, I thought, 'Never again!' and looked back to the defence. But then I turned round to their goal and saw the ball bounce on the crossbar.





"It was a crazy moment. It's not an assist, but if you guys register it, obviously I'll take it. I don't even know what I did, but I just remember sprinting back so we were ready for the [Everton] break" he added.

When finding out that the Premier League had awarded him the assist, the Dutch defender took to Twitter to react and simply responded with a crying laughing emoji.

It was the first time this season that Van Dijk has registered a goal or an assist in the Premier League, with his only goal for the Reds coming on his debut - also against Everton - at the start of the year.