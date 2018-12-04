Mauricio Pochettino Weighs in on Jurgen Klopp Celebration Saga With Hilarious Jibe at Liverpool Boss

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has weighed in on the furore surrounding Jurgen Klopp's on-pitch celebration during the Merseyside derby, joking that he would definitely beat the German in a foot race.

Both managers were engaged in forrays away from their technical box over the weekend, but for very different reasons.

The Argentine ran down the touchline to resolve a brawl between the two north London sides following Eric Dier's equaliser, while Klopp commemorated Divock Origi's last gasp winner by sprinting onto the Anfield pitch and hugging goalkeeper Alisson.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

And, asked who would win in a potential race between the two, as quoted by Football London, Pochettino jokingly proclaimed: "No chance for him. I am faster than him for sure!"

When probed on his actual opinion on the Liverpool boss' jubilant theatrics, which has angered some of Everton's players and staff, the 46-year-old replied: "It's not my job to judge other people. I think all the managers are very emotional. The job demands you to be emotional."



However, he did allude to the fact that some get away with it more than others, conceding: "It's only that some people have more freedom to do things and show more than others.



"I am so focused in trying to be calm and relaxed. In the end you maybe don't help too much, but you try to think that you can help your players. But it is funny to see how he runs. I don't know if the Everton manager or bench was happy.

"It's so special, in different cultures you can take it like an expression of happiness and it's not disrespectful. Some people can take it like it's so disrespectful because there's no point in celebrating like this.

"I think Klopp is a very nice guy and every time I've met him he's always very good and that is his personality like this. But I repeat it's not my job to judge the people.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"Everyone can behave like they want to. That is the most important thing, to accept that people that are different to you can behave differently to you and to accept that sure it's not with intention to be disrespectful to another team."

The Spurs tactician also admitted that he can get as emotional as his counterpart: "I am the way you see me, but inside I am more like Klopp. I behave more like Klopp maybe in the changing room. I am sometimes so aggressive and emotional but after on the touchline I try to be relaxed and contain myself. Maybe one day I start to run, why not?"