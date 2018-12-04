Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals the Best XI of Footballers He's Played With

By 90Min
December 04, 2018

Former Manchester United and Barcelona superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed his best ever XI of teammates that he has played with during his illustrious career.

Now plying his trade in the MLS with LA Galaxy, the ex-Swedish international's list included multiple World Cup winners and European football greats. 

In promotion for his recently released book titled 'I Am Football', Ibrahimovic posted a picture on his Instagram page outlining the players featured in his dream team. 


Lined up in a 4-3-3 formation, the Swede opted for former Juventus stalwart Gianluigi Buffon as his first-choice goalkeeper before also choosing fellow Old Lady alumni Lilian Thuram at right-back.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

For the rest of his defence, Ibrahimovic noted down former AC Milan centre-backs Thiago Silva and Alessandro Nesta as his favoured pairing, whilst close friend Maxwell made the cut at left-back.


Spain legend Xavi occupied the holding role in the side, with ex-Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira joined up with Pavel Nedved to complete a midfield trio.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

In a devastating front three, Ibrahimovic went for two wingers with a combined total of eight Ballon d'Or awards to play either side of his chosen striker. 


Barcelona legends Lionel Messi was chosen to play from the right-hand side, whilst Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldinho would appear from the left.

To complete his line-up, Ibrahimovic lived up to his maverick name by choosing to put himself up front in his dream line-up of players he has played alongside.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The Swede however did write down a list of alternative options for his team, with the likes of Julio Cesar, Andres Iniesta, Fabio Cannavaro, Gennaro Gattuso and Clarence Seedorf all getting a special mention,


Perhaps interestingly, Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea had seemingly made the list but his name was scratched off by his former United teammate.

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC'S BEST XI:


Gianluigi Buffon; Lilian Thuram, Thiago Silva, Alessandro Nesta, Maxwell; Xavi, Patrick Vieira, Pavel Nedved; Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

