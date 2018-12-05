Barcelona will be looking to secure their spot in the Copa del Rey's round of 16 when it hosts Cultural Leonesa at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barcelona enters Wednesday's second leg with a 1–0 advantage after the team escaped with a narrow win at Cultural Leonesa in October's first leg. Cement Lenglet scored the game's only goal and helped kick off Barcelona's run at a 31st Copa del Rey trophy with a victory.

Cultural Leonesa, meanwhile, hopes to pull a stunner and reach the round of 16 for the first time since 1959. The team has suffered four draws in its last five matches and sits in fifth in Group 1 of the Segunda B, Spain's third tier. Its last outing was a 2–0 defeat at Salmantino on Sunday, and the team has failed to earn a league victory since losing to Barcelona in their first leg.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

